Aug 25 NQ Mobile Inc

* NQ mobile inc. Enters into a definitive agreement for FL Mobile Divestment

* Pursuant to agreement, Shenzhen Prince will acquire 45.34% equity interest in FL Mobile beneficially owned by Co for a cash consideration of RMB2,267 million

* NQ Mobile Inc says Shenzhen Prince plans to fund transaction by equity financing

* Shenzhen Prince will purchase remaining equity interest in FL Mobile held by other parties by issuing its common stock to them.

* Will receive 95% of cash consideration within 10 business days of closing of such equity financing and remaining 5% of consideration

* Will receive remaining 5% of consideration within 10 business days after 12 months from date of closing of FL Mobile Divestment