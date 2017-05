Aug 25 Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global says will acquire the outstanding equity interests of the Westfalia Group for consideration of approximately 167 million - SEC Filing

* Up fee of approximately 3.5 million

* Intends to fund cash payment, as well as repayment of certain of Westfalia Group'S debt, through an expansion of existing term loan