Aug 25 Mylan CEO on CNBC-
* Mylan CEO on her salary increasing as Epipen prices rose:
"I understand...that facts are inconvenient to headlines"
* It was never intended for patients to pay this price for
Epipen
* We are letting patients take control of price by using
savings card
* I am legislating access to Epipen ; says the system is
broken
* If Epipen price reduced, we couldn't ensure everyone could
have an epipen
* System incentivizes high price for drugs
* Says I have reached out to the senators
* On future price rises says we will continue to run a
businees
* Says is ready to work with Congress