BRIEF-Bajaj Finance issues NCDs worth 8.86 bln rupees
* Says alloted 8855 NCDs worth 8.86 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qvtkDp)
Aug 25 MDM Bank PJSC :
* H1 net interest income 2.73 billion roubles ($42.14 million)versus 2.35 billion roubles year ago
* H1 loan impairment losses 763 million roubles versus loss of 6.28 billion roubles year ago
* H1 profit for period 2.85 billion roubles versus loss of 4.6 billion roubles year ago
* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 11.9 pct as of June 30 versus 8.7 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2bqCAPX
($1 = 64.7780 roubles)
