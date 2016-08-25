BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 25 Dollar General
* Q2 greater than anticipated headwind from price deflation across key perishable items, retail prices down about 8% for milk and over 50% for eggs
* Estimate headwinds from price deflation and reduction in snap benefits negatively impacted q2 same-store sales by about 60-70 basis points
* A greater proportion of q2 sales growth came from consumables which carries a lower margin than non-consumables
* Cfo- will refresh price investments in coming quarters to drive traffic and capture marketshare
* Anticipate taking q3 charge of about $0.02 to $0.03 per share to relocate 40 dollar general locations into sites bought from wal-mart
* Making aggressive pricing, labor and marketing investments in designated market areas to improve same-store sales and market share
* Taken retail price reductions on average of 10% on about 450 of best-selling SKUs across 2200 stores representing nearly 17% of store base
* Targeted price investments are in high household penetration fast-turning categories, also investing in communicating price breaks to consumers
* "believe cumulative effect of macroeconomic factors such as reduction in snap participation and benefit levels and increased housing, healthcare expenses taking toll on (consumer) spending"
* Ceo- " have the wherewithal to do (price investment) on our P&L"
* Dg16 store layout is being used for all new stores, sales performance in stores using the DG16 layout exceeding our expectations
* Ceo- "not focused on chasing any one competitor" Further company coverage:
