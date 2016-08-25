Aug 25 Marcato Capital Management LP:

* During talks with Buffalo Wild Wings, Marcato reiterated that board would benefit from "substantial change" in composition of board

* Emphasized it would be "inappropriate" for Buffalo Wild Wings's board to select new directors without consultating major shareholders

* Willing to offer senior Marcato executive to serve on Buffalo Wild Wings's board - SEC filing

* Owns 5.2 percent stake in Buffalo Wild Wings as of Aug. 25, 2016