BRIEF-Bajaj Finance issues NCDs worth 8.86 bln rupees
* Says alloted 8855 NCDs worth 8.86 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qvtkDp) Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Marcato Capital Management LP:
* During talks with Buffalo Wild Wings, Marcato reiterated that board would benefit from "substantial change" in composition of board
* Emphasized it would be "inappropriate" for Buffalo Wild Wings's board to select new directors without consultating major shareholders
* Willing to offer senior Marcato executive to serve on Buffalo Wild Wings's board - SEC filing
* Owns 5.2 percent stake in Buffalo Wild Wings as of Aug. 25, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2bYRMXp) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 18 Japanese investors' appetite for foreign bonds picked up in the latest week as they bought the most in 10 months, reassured by the outcome of France's presidential election.