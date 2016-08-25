BRIEF- R&I affirms Seiko Epson's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook - R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
Aug 25 Eis Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai :
* Says its 49.99 percent owned unit Eczacibasi-Monrol Nükleer Urunler starts talks to sell 100 percent of its US-based wholly owned unit Capintec, Inc.
* Capintec, Inc operates in nuclear medicine sector by producing and providing services for energy metering devices
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ru0EsI) Further company coverage: