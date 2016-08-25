Aug 25 Eis Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai :

* Says its 49.99 percent owned unit Eczacibasi-Monrol Nükleer Urunler starts talks to sell 100 percent of its US-based wholly owned unit Capintec, Inc.

* Capintec, Inc operates in nuclear medicine sector by producing and providing services for energy metering devices

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)