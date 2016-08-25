Aug 25 Headwaters Inc

* On August 19, co entered into incremental amendment to its term loan credit agreement initially dated as of March 24, 2015- SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment, company obtained an incremental senior secured term loan in an aggregate principal amount of $350.0 million

* Incremental term loan will mature on same March 24, 2022