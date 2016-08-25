Hong Kong stocks follow Wall Street lower as investors fret about U.S.
May 18 Hong Kong stocks followed others in Asia lower on Thursday as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetites in global markets.
Aug 25 Navigators Group Inc
* Says announced a restructured leadership team for its Global Claims Organization, effective September 1, 2016
* Says Glen Bronstein has been promoted to newly created role of global chief claims officer
* Says in U.S. Insurance segment, Marina Barg promoted to chief claims officer for U.S. Insurance, succeeding Bronstein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 18 Oman has appointed banks to arrange a global fixed income investor call ahead of a potential dollar sukuk issuance which would be the first public international sale of Islamic bonds by the Gulf state.