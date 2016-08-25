BRIEF- R&I affirms Seiko Epson's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook - R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
Aug 25 Anglo-eastern Plantations Plc :
* H1 revenue fell 17 pct to $86 mln
* Says H1 profit before tax fell by 10 pct to $19.5 mln from $21.8 mln for corresponding period
* Says as at June 30 2016 group's total cash balance was $93.0 mln (H1 2015: $110.9 mln)
* Says potential impact of Britain's vote to leave European union, better known as Brexit, on group is limited
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share