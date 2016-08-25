Hong Kong stocks follow Wall Street lower as investors fret about U.S.
May 18 Hong Kong stocks followed others in Asia lower on Thursday as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetites in global markets.
Aug 25 BGC Partners Inc :
* BGC Partners announces agreement to acquire Perimeter Markets Inc, an operator of electronic trading platforms in Canada
* Details of transaction were not disclosed
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire Perimeter Markets Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 18 Oman has appointed banks to arrange a global fixed income investor call ahead of a potential dollar sukuk issuance which would be the first public international sale of Islamic bonds by the Gulf state.