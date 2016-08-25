BRIEF-Bajaj Finance issues NCDs worth 8.86 bln rupees
* Says alloted 8855 NCDs worth 8.86 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qvtkDp) Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh & Co Kgaa :
* H1 operating result (EBITDA) loss of 3.3 million euros ($3.72 million) (previous year: loss 4.3 million euros)
* H1 result for period under review of -24.5 million euros(previous year: 13.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says alloted 8855 NCDs worth 8.86 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qvtkDp) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 18 Japanese investors' appetite for foreign bonds picked up in the latest week as they bought the most in 10 months, reassured by the outcome of France's presidential election.