BRIEF-Lock-up period for Jilin Chemical Fibre's 350 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 350.0 million shares to end, shares to start trading on May 23
Aug 25 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Reaches agreement with Sport Club Corinthians Paulista for the transfer of Andre Souza, gets 50 percent of economic rights of the player with an option to buy the remaining 50 percent
* Says Andre Souza has signed the contract until June 2019 with an option for two additional seasons and a termination clause of 60 million euros ($67.7 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2bIL9rv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, forecast that its operating profit could rise by as much as 17 percent this year, helped by solid earnings from its main sugar business.