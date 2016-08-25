BRIEF- R&I affirms Seiko Epson's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook - R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
Aug 25 Nikkei:
* Sharp is moving to repurchase the Tanabe building, now owned by a real estate unit of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bjw9iN)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ru0EsI) Further company coverage: