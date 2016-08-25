Aug 25 Cree Inc

* Cree recalls led T8 lamps due to burn hazard; includes T8 lamps provided as replacements in previous recall

* Cree's LED T8 lamps recall includes about 104,000 units in U.S. (in addition, 8,500 were sold in Canada)

* Cree has received 12 reports of recalled lamps overheating and melting; no injuries have been reported