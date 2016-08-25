Hong Kong stocks follow Wall Street lower as investors fret about U.S.
May 18 Hong Kong stocks followed others in Asia lower on Thursday as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetites in global markets.
* Wells Fargo to pay homeowners $3.4 million over mailing error- WSJ Source (on.wsj.com/2bQIQR8)
DUBAI, May 18 Oman has appointed banks to arrange a global fixed income investor call ahead of a potential dollar sukuk issuance which would be the first public international sale of Islamic bonds by the Gulf state.