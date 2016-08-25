Hong Kong stocks follow Wall Street lower as investors fret about U.S.
May 18 Hong Kong stocks followed others in Asia lower on Thursday as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetites in global markets.
Aug 25 Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian on CNBC:
* I don't think we are going to get a major policy statement at Jackson Hole
* Fed has been the only game in town for too long
* In terms of delivering economic outcomes, fed and other central banks are becoming less influential
* Says in the case of Bank of Japan they are becoming ineffective if not counter productive (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 18 Oman has appointed banks to arrange a global fixed income investor call ahead of a potential dollar sukuk issuance which would be the first public international sale of Islamic bonds by the Gulf state.