Hong Kong stocks follow Wall Street lower as investors fret about U.S.
May 18 Hong Kong stocks followed others in Asia lower on Thursday as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetites in global markets.
Aug 25 Image Sensing Systems Inc
* Norman Pessin reports 9.0 percent stake in Image Sensing Systems Inc as of August 24 versus 11.5 percent stake as of January 21 - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2bSE1HB Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 18 Oman has appointed banks to arrange a global fixed income investor call ahead of a potential dollar sukuk issuance which would be the first public international sale of Islamic bonds by the Gulf state.