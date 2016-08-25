Aug 25 Blackstone Group

* Blackstone Energy Partners and Jetta form pure play Delaware basin acquisition partnership - Jetta Permian, LP

* Jetta Permian will target assets and leasehold in Delaware basin located in West Texas and Southern New Mexico

* Jetta Permian has $1.0 billion of capital committed from Blackstone and Jetta's partners