BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Wowo Ltd
* Xiao nan guo adopted resolution to acquire a 9.82% stake in wowo limited
* Total consideration of hk$368.4 million (approximately us$47.5 million)
* 85.57% voted for ordinary resolution for xiao nan guo to acquire a 9.82% stake in wowo limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.