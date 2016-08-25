BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Littelfuse Inc
* Littelfuse to acquire select product portfolio from ON Semiconductor
* Littelfuse also plans to invest approximately $30 million in its semiconductor fabrication locations
* Deal for a combined purchase price of $104 million
* Expect acquisition to have EBITDA margins of more than 30 percent
* Expect earnings per diluted share impact of this acquisition to be neutral in 2016, and accretive in 2017 and beyond
* Transfers will occur over next few years
* Portfolio has annualized sales of approximately $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
