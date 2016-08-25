BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Dover Motorsports Inc
* Dover Motorsports Inc announces agreement to sell Nashville superspeedway to Panattoni
* Co, unit will sell Nashville superspeedway facility along with some related equipment and assets for $27.5 million in cash
* Deal includes assumption of obligations of Dover Motorsports under certain variable rate tax exempt infrastructure revenue bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.