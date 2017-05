Aug 25 Apollo Global Management Llc

* Aspen Merger Sub Inc announces tender offers for certain notes of Outerwall Inc.

* Aspen Merger Sub launched tender offers to purchase for cash any, all of Outerwall's outstanding 6.000 percent senior notes due 2019

* Aspen Merger Sub launched tender offers to purchase for cash any, all of Outerwall's outstanding 5.875 percent senior notes due 2021