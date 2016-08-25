BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Petroquest Energy Inc
* On August 25,Petroquest Energy and TDC energy entered into fifteenth amendment to credit agreement and master assignment
* Amendment decreased borrowing base in the credit agreement, from $22.5 million to $0
* Lenders agreed to approve,include co's issuance of up to $280.3 million of newly issued 10 percent second lien senior secured PIK notes due 2021
* Amendment decreased the aggregate commitment of the lenders from $22.5 million to $0 - SEC filing
* Pursuant to amendment, lenders agreed to exit credit facility and assign respective rights and obligations under credit agreement Source: (bit.ly/2bDsUki) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.