Aug 25 Vaalco Energy Inc

* Vaalco Energy announces resumption of production at avouma well

* Secondary electric submersible pump in avouma 2-h well on avouma platform offshore gabon in etame marin permit was recently started

* 2-H well on Avouma Platform offshore gabon in etame marin permit is now producing "at a stable rate"

* Lower pump was started last week,performance is stable with well producing about 1,850 bopd gross or 450 bopd net to vaalco