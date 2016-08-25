Aug 25 Capitala Finance Corp

* Reports investment exits, reduction in energy exposure

* On August 2, 2016, exited its $18.4 million subordinated debt investment in Merlin International at par

* On August 5, exited its investment in MTI holdings; received $8.0 million for its subordinated debt investment

* On August 24, exited its investment in STX healthcare management services, received $6.4 million for its subordinated debt investment