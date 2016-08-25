Hong Kong stocks follow Wall Street lower as investors fret about U.S.
May 18 Hong Kong stocks followed others in Asia lower on Thursday as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetites in global markets.
Aug 25 Capitala Finance Corp
* Reports investment exits, reduction in energy exposure
* On August 2, 2016, exited its $18.4 million subordinated debt investment in Merlin International at par
* On August 5, exited its investment in MTI holdings; received $8.0 million for its subordinated debt investment
* On August 24, exited its investment in STX healthcare management services, received $6.4 million for its subordinated debt investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 18 Oman has appointed banks to arrange a global fixed income investor call ahead of a potential dollar sukuk issuance which would be the first public international sale of Islamic bonds by the Gulf state.