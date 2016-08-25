Hong Kong stocks follow Wall Street lower as investors fret about U.S.
May 18 Hong Kong stocks followed others in Asia lower on Thursday as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetites in global markets.
Aug 25 Hospitality Properties Trust
* Hospitality Properties Trust announces early redemption of its $300 million of outstanding 5.625 percent senior notes
* Early redemption of outstanding 5.625 percent senior notes due 2017 at redemption price of principal amount of $300.0 million
* Redemption of senior notes is expected to occur on or about September 26, 2016
* Co currently expects to fund this redemption by using cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Hong Kong stocks followed others in Asia lower on Thursday as political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented risk appetites in global markets.
DUBAI, May 18 Oman has appointed banks to arrange a global fixed income investor call ahead of a potential dollar sukuk issuance which would be the first public international sale of Islamic bonds by the Gulf state.