BRIEF-Shanghai Lingyun Industries Development elects chairman
May 18 Shanghai Lingyun Industries Development Co Ltd
Aug 25 D. E. Shaw Composite Holdings LLC:
* David Shaw reports 6.7 pct stake in Terraform Power Inc as of August 15
* D. E. Shaw Composite Holdings LLC reports 5.0 pct stake in Terraform Power Inc as of August 15 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2bjQyan) Further company coverage:
May 18 Shanghai Lingyun Industries Development Co Ltd
* SAYS TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 1.2 MILLION EUROS IN TOTAL Source text: http://bit.ly/2pNOP33