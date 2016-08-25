Aug 25 Matson Inc

* Matson signs contract with Nassco to build two new con-ro ships for Hawaii service

* Co's unit Matson Navigation Co signed contract with General Dynamics Nassco, to build two new combination container and roll-on/roll-off vessels

* Contract price of $511 million for both vessels with deliveries scheduled for end of 2019 and mid-year 2020