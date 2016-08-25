BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 ON Semiconductor Corp
* ON Semiconductor announces receipt of regulatory approval for acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor
* FTC required that on semiconductor dispose of its planar insulated gate bipolar transistor business
* No manufacturing assets to be transferred by co in connection with divestiture of ignition IGBT unit or sale of TVS, thyristor units
* U.S. FTC terminated Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period applicable to co's proposed acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.