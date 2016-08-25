Aug 25 ON Semiconductor Corp

* ON Semiconductor announces receipt of regulatory approval for acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor

* FTC required that on semiconductor dispose of its planar insulated gate bipolar transistor business

* No manufacturing assets to be transferred by co in connection with divestiture of ignition IGBT unit or sale of TVS, thyristor units

* U.S. FTC terminated Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period applicable to co's proposed acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor International