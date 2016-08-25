Aug 25 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

* Fairfax announces acquisition of shares of Torstar

* Has acquired, through units, a total of 3.5 million class B non-voting shares of Torstar Corporation

* Now holds approximately 27.4% of total class B shares outstanding of Torstar