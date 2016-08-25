BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Aug 25 Gcp Applied Technologies
* On August 25, 2016, GCP applied technologies inc entered into certain first amendment to credit agreement - sec filing
* Amendment to reduce interest rate margins applicable to gcp's term loan facility under credit agreement from 3.50% to 2.25%
* Amendment reduces interest rate margins applicable to gcp's term loan facility from 4.50% to 3.25%, in the case of libor loans
* Outstanding $274.3 million principal amount of term loans were replaced with a like aggregate principal amount of new term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 18 Russia plans to sell part of state shipping firm Sovcomflot next month, hoping to draw in a wide range of small-stake investors rather than a strategic buyer who could threaten Moscow's control of the group, banking and industry sources say.