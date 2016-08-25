BRIEF- Japan Exchange Group completes share repurchase
* Says it repurchased 1.6 million shares at the price of 2.65 billion yen in total during period from May 1 to May 18
Aug 25 Target Capital Inc :
* Target Capital announces signing of conditional sale of real estate asset
* Purchase price of $3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it repurchased 1.6 million shares at the price of 2.65 billion yen in total during period from May 1 to May 18
* March quarter net profit 57.5 million rupees versus profit 20.3 million rupees year ago