BRIEF-Amgen submits Biologics License Application to the FDA for erenumab
Aug 26 Therametrics Holding AG :
* Says it received cash payment of about 2 million Swiss francs ($2.07 million) that GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS committed to make in relation to business combination completed on July 18, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2bmM0yK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9664 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PARTNERS OF TRANSMEDIUM SP. Z O.O. RESOLVED TO LAUNCH PROCESS OF LIQUIDATING THE COMPANY