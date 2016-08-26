Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Stable activity and profitability in Q2
* Q2 operating revenue 4.13 billion Norwegian crowns ($502.69 million) versus 4.21 billion crowns seen in Reuters poll
* Q2 EBITDA 515 million crowns (Reuters poll 403 million crowns)
* End-Q2 order backlog 18.07 billion crowns (Reuters poll 17.62 billion crowns)
* Sees Kongsberg Maritime revenue and margin level in H2 to be lower compared to H2 2015 and H1 2016
* Sees Kongsberg Defence Systems revenue in H2 to be higher compared to H2 2015, and on a par with H1 2016
* Sees Kongsberg Protech Systems revenue to grow somewhat in H2 compared to both H2 2015 and H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2158 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died, a source told Reuters on Thursday.