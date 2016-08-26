Aug 26 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Stable activity and profitability in Q2

* Q2 operating revenue 4.13 billion Norwegian crowns ($502.69 million) versus 4.21 billion crowns seen in Reuters poll

* Q2 EBITDA 515 million crowns (Reuters poll 403 million crowns)

* End-Q2 order backlog 18.07 billion crowns (Reuters poll 17.62 billion crowns)

* Sees Kongsberg Maritime revenue and margin level in H2 to be lower compared to H2 2015 and H1 2016

* Sees Kongsberg Defence Systems revenue in H2 to be higher compared to H2 2015, and on a par with H1 2016

* Sees Kongsberg Protech Systems revenue to grow somewhat in H2 compared to both H2 2015 and H1 2016