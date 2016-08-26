Aug 26 Realdolmen NV :

* Q1 total group revenue 59.1 million euros ($66.68 million)versus 51.1 million euros year ago

* For the year 2016/2017, we expect turnover of IT & Business Consulting to grow while IT & Business Support to remain flat. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)