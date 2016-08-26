Aug 26 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :

* Total turnover was up at 30 June 2016 compared to previous year by 12 pct to 26.681 million euros (previous year: 23.900 million euros)

* Sees FY revenue growth of 10 pct compared to the fiscal year 14/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)