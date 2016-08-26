Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Unlimited Travel Group UTG publ AB :
* Q2 revenue 152.7 million Swedish crowns ($18.2 million) versus 112.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITA 9.4 million crowns versus 0.2 million crowns year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3864 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 18 Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is to start assembling vehicles in Kenya, part of a series of investments aimed at boosting the company's presence in the region, the company said on Thursday.