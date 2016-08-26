Aug 26 Linz Textil Holding AG :

* H1 revenue 59.8 million euros ($67.58 million) versus 59.4 million euros

* H1 EBIT at 1.577 million euros versus -738,000 euros year ago

* H1 net result 3.7 million euros versus 0.5 million euros

* Outlook for the second half of 2016 remains positive, without being able to expect that the operating result in the second half identifies the same profit as in H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)