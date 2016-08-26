BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 SSM Holding publ AB IPO-SSMH.ST:
* Q2 net sales amounted to 130.1 million Swedish crowns ($15.51 million) versus 67.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit was 33.7 million crowns versus 16.2 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/2cdkp4q Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3883 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.