BRIEF-Avichina Industry & Technology Co says Qu Jingwen will be appointed as CFO
* Chen Yuanxian applied for resignation to board as general manager and Chief Financial Officer of co
Aug 26 Bimobject AB :
* Q2 net sales 6.7 million Swedish crowns ($797,752.01) versus 4.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 pre-tax loss 9.8 million versus loss 7.6 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.3986 Swedish crowns)
* Trading in shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc has been halted at 3:17 p.m. on May 18