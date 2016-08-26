UPDATE 2-Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief, dead at 77
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 26 Rtx A/S :
* Initiates a new share buy-back programme
* Rtx expect to use full authorization given to repurchase shares for maximum permitted value of 35 million Danish crowns ($5.3 million) in period until next annual general meeting in Jan. 2017
* Share buy-back programme runs from Aug. 26 2016 to Nov. 24 2016
* In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to 10.0 million crowns
* Purpose of share buy-back programme is to address company's capital structure and to hedge sharebased payments Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5925 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: