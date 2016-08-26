Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 United Bank For Africa Plc
* HY ended 30 June 2016 profit before tax of 40.27 billion naira versus 39.05 billion niara
* HY ended 30 June 2016 net interest income of 64.13 billion naira versus 64.39 billion niara
* Board of directors have proposed an interim dividend of 0.20 niara per share
Source: [bit.ly/2bkCmOt]
Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)