Aug 26 Mekonomen Ab

* Q2 ebit amounted to sek 161 m

* q2 revenue increased 3 per cent to sek 1,573 m (1,527)

* Reuters poll: mekonomen q2 revenues were seen at sek 1,538 million, ebit at sek 188 million

* Says we implement an efficiency and cost-rationalisation program for mekonomen sweden which is expected to generate annual savings of sek 25 m from 2017

* Says cost of program is expected to have only a marginal impact on ebit for 2016

* says we see potential for a growing overall market

* says growing fleet of cars and completion of changes initiated in mekonomen group provide a solid platform for future profitable growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)