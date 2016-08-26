Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Vantage Development SA :
* H1 revenue 37.0 million zlotys ($9.7 million) versus 20.5 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit 2.7 million zlotys versus loss of 1.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8356 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)