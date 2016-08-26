Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 KTM Industries AG :
* H1 revenues: 676.9 million euros ($764.42 million)/ + 8 percent to previous year
* H1 EBIT: 69.6 million euros / + 13 percent to previous year
* Positive outlook for second half year 2016
* Group expects 2016 revenues of about 1.3 billion euros and an EBIT between 115 million and 120 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 18 Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is to start assembling vehicles in Kenya, part of a series of investments aimed at boosting the company's presence in the region, the company said on Thursday.