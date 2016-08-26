BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 B2holding ASA :
* Q2 net operating revenue 331.5 million Norwegian crowns ($40.4 million) versus 223.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 113.4 million crowns versus 66.9 million crowns year ago
* Sees a strong pipeline of portfolios for H2 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2063 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.