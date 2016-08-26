BRIEF-Amgen submits Biologics License Application to the FDA for erenumab
* Amgen submits biologics license application to the fda for erenumab
Aug 26 Brighter Publ AB :
* H1 operating revenue 12.7 million Swedish crowns ($1.5 million) versus 5.5 million crowns year ago
* H1 pre-tax loss 7.5 million crowns versus loss 5.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3881 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amgen submits biologics license application to the fda for erenumab
* PARTNERS OF TRANSMEDIUM SP. Z O.O. RESOLVED TO LAUNCH PROCESS OF LIQUIDATING THE COMPANY