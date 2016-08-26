BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 Saltangen Property Invest publ AB :
* H1 rental income 40.3 million Swedish crowns ($4.8 million) versus 40.3 million crowns year ago
* H1 profit from property management 29.4 million crowns versus 29.0 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3929 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.