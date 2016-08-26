Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Codere SA :
* Q2 net loss 1.12 billion euros ($1.26 billion) versus loss 13.0 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 22.6 million euros versus 62.2 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating revenue 371.4 million euros versus 408.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
NAIROBI, May 18 Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is to start assembling vehicles in Kenya, part of a series of investments aimed at boosting the company's presence in the region, the company said on Thursday.